Han Hye-jin Shares Daughter Sion Brushing Ki Sung-yueng’s Teeth: A Lovely Father-Daughter Moment and “A Happy Moment I’d Forgotten”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Han Hye-jin revisited videos of her daughter Sion as a baby and, seeing how much she has grown, recalled happy memories she had forgotten.

On the 9th, a video titled “Moments That Make an Ordinary Day Special” was posted on Han Hye-jin’s YouTube channel.

That day, Han shared her daily routine after taking her daughter Sion to school. “Once I’ve sent my child to school, my time begins. But just because I’m alone doesn’t mean I get to rest. I have to finish the housework before Sion gets home,” she said.

As she started the laundry, Han said, “It feels like there’s always laundry to do in a home with a child. When Sion was little, most of it was baby clothes, but now I do laundry for the whole family.”

She went on to recall, “There’s still so much laundry. When Sion was little, it felt like an incredible amount. There were lots of bibs, and lots of handkerchiefs to drape over your shoulder when holding a baby. I think I changed her clothes three or four times a day.”

She also complained, “My husband isn’t even a toddler, so why does he change clothes three or four times a day? It’s exhausting.”

After finishing the housework, Han got ready to head to school in time for her daughter’s dismissal. “It’s already time to pick Sion up from school. Housework takes up almost the whole day, but I’m grateful for and happy with this ordinary time. Someday the kids won’t look for me anymore. I have to go while they still do,” she said.

At the end of the video, scenes from Sion’s childhood were also shared. Ki Sung-yueng showed what a caring dad he was, pulling his young daughter’s bicycle along and even singing to her.

The video also showed Ki and Sion sitting face-to-face and brushing each other’s teeth. Sion diligently brushed her dad’s teeth as Ki gazed lovingly at his daughter, making for a heartwarming scene.

Sion also added to her cuteness by calling her dad “Sung-yong” and her mom “Hye-jin.”

Han said, “I suddenly thought of Sion as a baby and looked through our photo albums. It felt like those memories were gradually fading, but watching the videos again brought them back vividly, as if they had happened just yesterday.” She added, “Scent really does seem to stir memories. It was a day when happy moments I’d forgotten came back into focus.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.