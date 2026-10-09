Jennie captivates 50,000 with full bangs and a head-to-toe sheer look... “Weekend Oppa, have a great show!”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Jennie of BLACKPINK made a surprise appearance at pop star The Weeknd’s concert in Korea and also drew attention with her daring stage outfit.

Jennie appeared as a special guest at the second show of “Hyundai Card Super Concert 28: The Weeknd,” held on the 8th at the Main Stadium of Goyang Sports Complex in Gyeonggi Province. She and The Weeknd passionately performed their collaboration “One of the Girls,” thrilling approximately 54,000 audience members.

What drew the most attention was Jennie’s daring stage fashion. That day, she took the stage in a sheer bodysuit featuring a striking purple leopard print. The skintight, long-sleeved outfit was made of translucent lace, and corset-like detailing in deep purple across the chest left a bold impression.

The high-cut design, which boldly revealed her thigh line, was especially eye-catching. The one-piece bodysuit, worn without separate bottoms, accentuated Jennie’s slender silhouette. Under the stage lights, the purple sheer fabric stood out even more, creating an atmosphere that was both dreamlike and sensual.

Her hairstyle was also different from usual. Jennie wore “full bangs”—straight fringe that completely covered her forehead—with long, straight hair reaching below her waist. She kept flashy accessories to a minimum, ensuring that attention stayed on the outfit itself.

In footage from the concert, Jennie and The Weeknd faced each other and traded lines as they sang, and she was seen enjoying the stage with a bright smile. After the song, the two also embraced, showing their close relationship.

Before leaving the stage, Jennie greeted him in Korean, saying, “Weekend Oppa, have a great show!” which drew laughter. “Weekend Oppa” is a playful nickname Korean fans use for The Weeknd, translating his stage name.

The joint performance also drew interest because of the pair’s long history. In 2023, Jennie made her acting debut in the U.S. HBO series “The Idol,” which The Weeknd produced and starred in. The soundtrack song “One of the Girls,” which she sang with The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, gained popularity and remained on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, the main singles chart, for 20 weeks.

Notably, Jennie was also a fan in the audience at The Weeknd’s first concert in Korea in 2018. After being evaluated on The Weeknd’s songs during her trainee days, Jennie got to share the stage with the same artist at a major stadium eight years later.

“One of the Girls” was included in the setlist at the first show, held on the 7th, but Jennie did not appear. However, she made an actual appearance onstage on the 8th, the final day of the concerts, giving the audience a special moment.

The Weeknd’s latest concerts in Korea were his first there since 2018, eight years ago, and drew a total of 108,000 attendees over the two days, the 7th and 8th.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.