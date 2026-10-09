Choi Soo-jong shares his standards for a good man with his daughter, who looks just like Ha Hee-ra: “Don’t date a man who won’t carry your bag”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Choi Soo-jong, the nation’s devoted husband, advised his daughter to find a considerate man who carries her bag without being asked.

On the 9th, tvN’s You Quiz on the Block posted a video with the caption, “Even when Choi Soo-jong falls asleep, his affection is working overtime. How does this devoted husband teach his daughter to find a good person?”

In the video, Yoo Jae-suk said, “I heard that even when Choi Soo-jong falls asleep first, he always leaves a bedside lamp on in case Ha Hee-ra gets hurt.”

Ha Hee-ra said, “When my husband is going to a shoot, he goes to bed first. Then he says, ‘I’ll go upstairs and turn in first,’ and when I go up, I see that he’s left the lamp on beside my side of the bed.”

She explained, “Even though he finds it uncomfortable to sleep with the light on, he wears an eye mask. He leaves the light on so I can see when I come in, because I often bump into things in the dark.”

Ha Hee-ra said, “It may seem like nothing, but it’s a really big act of consideration. When I go to bed first, I turn everything off. I never thought of that,” eliciting laughter.

Ha Hee-ra also praised Choi Soo-jong’s thoughtfulness, saying, “I carry so much stuff around that my bag gets heavy, but my husband silently takes it from me.”

She added, “He’d carry our daughter’s bag when it was heavy, too, and tell her, ‘You should meet a man who carries your bag without being asked. If he won’t carry your bag without being asked, don’t date him.’”

She explained, “It’s not easy for a man to carry a woman’s bag. It’s not a matter of being ‘kind’ or ‘sweet.’ What he means is that our daughter should meet a man who pays attention to her in those little ways, too.”

Yoo Jae-suk agreed, saying, “It’s not simply about whether someone carries a bag or not; it’s about whether he’s considerate and attentive.” He added, “To get a read on our daughter’s future partner, we’ll have to secretly slip a 4-kilogram dumbbell into her bag,” making everyone laugh.

Choi Soo-jong and Ha Hee-ra married in 1993 and have a son and a daughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.