Oh Jong-hyuk's severe acne scars leave him with 'orange-peel skin'... Heavy makeup fuels vicious cycle, 'shocking' ('Touch Me')

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Click-B's Oh Jong-hyuk opens up about his long-hidden concerns over acne scars.

Oh Jong-hyuk of Click-B appears as the first male featured guest on Channel A's Beauty Clinic Touch Me, airing at 8 p.m. tonight (the 9th), in its 11th episode. A member of the original boy band of heartthrobs that defined an era, he reportedly struggled with acne and scarring for a long time. The episode will reveal his long-hidden skin concerns and daily life.

Oh Jong-hyuk has reportedly placed unwavering faith in information on social media and stuck to his own skin-care philosophy. The two MCs and the Touch Master team are left aghast to learn that his beliefs were actually eating away at his skin. In particular, habits such as heavy makeup to cover acne scars and improper cleansing are identified as factors fueling the vicious cycle of acne, exposing problems in Oh Jong-hyuk's daily routine.

Touch Master Lee Jong-hoon, who takes on the challenge of restoring Oh Jong-hyuk's skin health, identifies acne that 'leaves scars on both the face and the mind' as the problem. He goes on to explain that the depth of scars depends on how deep the inflammation goes and how long it remains, and that inflammation reaching the dermis breaks down collagen and elastin, which support the skin, leaving scars.

Based on this, Touch Master Lee Jong-hoon carries out a 'two-step solution tailored to skin health' to restore Oh Jong-hyuk's skin. Alongside the solution, which lasted about eight weeks, Oh Jong-hyuk consistently maintained his at-home care and worked to change his daily habits. It is said that when he appeared in the studio looking like an idol, the two MCs and the Touch Master team erupted in cheers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.