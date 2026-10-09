“I’m the prettiest!” 500 photos a day... Lee Hyori ‘shocked’ by girlfriend making her boyfriend her photo-taking lackey (‘Love War’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Lee Hyori was shocked to see a girlfriend making her boyfriend take 500 photos of her a day.

The 16th episode of JTBC’s variety show ‘Love War’ (directed by Kwon Hae-bom and Park Eun-young), airing on Monday the 12th, will reveal the conflict between a girlfriend with stunning looks who placed third at Miss World Korea and her boyfriend, who caters to her every whim. The two began dating after the boyfriend fell for her at first sight from across a crosswalk. Now in their fourth year as a couple, they reportedly began to have problems early this year, when she won a beauty pageant, prompting viewers to wonder what happened.

A preview released on JTBC’s YouTube channel on Friday the 9th shows the ‘beautiful girlfriend’ soaking up the attention at a hot pool party and getting a dopamine boost, drawing viewers’ interest. In particular, she grabs everyone’s attention in a daring ‘pool-party battle outfit’ that emphasizes her slim waist, and confidently declares, even among a group of beauties, “I was the best one there, wasn’t I?!” Watching her bold outfit, Lee Hyori adds a laugh with a witty remark drawn from her own experience: “I used to love showing my stomach too,” and “You have to show it while you can.”

Unlike his thoroughly excited girlfriend, the boyfriend says, “There were a lot of people in great shape, and a lot of people who knew how to have a better time, so it made me self-conscious,” and his inability to adjust to the pool-party atmosphere elicits sympathy. The boyfriend, who reportedly takes 500 photos of his girlfriend a day, keeps snapping away at the pool party as if he were a photographer hired by her. With no time to enjoy the party, he spends an hour mechanically taking photos at various spots at her request, prompting sighs from viewers. Lee Hyori said, “Even Sang-soon can’t take 1,000 photos of me,” and was reportedly shocked to see the girlfriend constantly putting her boyfriend to work as her personal photographer.

The conflict between the pageant-alum girlfriend, who enjoys the dazzling spotlight, and her boyfriend, who quietly suffers by her side, can be seen in the full episode of ‘Love War’.

‘Love War’ airs every Monday at 9:50 p.m. on JTBC.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.