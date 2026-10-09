Seo In-young, who once weighed 38 kg at 156 cm... ‘All I did while going through my divorce was eat and sleep’ (‘Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] Seo In-young opened up about why she gained weight rapidly after her divorce.

The second episode of Tcast’s E Channel variety show ‘Seo In-young’s Trend Kkondae’ (directed by Lee Ji-seon and produced by Studio Brave), which aired on the 8th, featured a cross-generational discussion centered on the keyword ‘diet.’

That day, Mimiminu showed an old photo of Seo In-young that had drawn attention for her daring pubic-bone-baring fashion. Seo recalled, “That outfit got me banned from appearing on TV.” Mimiminu introduced the keyword ‘diet,’ saying, “It’s closely connected to today’s topic,” and adding, “It’s been a lifelong challenge for you, and viewers have probably thought about it at least once.” Seo enthusiastically agreed: “It was really hard. Dieting is a big challenge for life.”

The two also discussed the ‘bone-thin’ craze—a newly coined term for a body so thin that the bones show—which has swept social media not only in Korea but around the world. When they introduced the standard that a height-minus-weight figure of 120 or higher qualifies as ‘bone-thin,’ Seo said with concern, “I’m 156 cm tall, and I’ve weighed as little as 38 kg. Even then, I somehow made headlines with things like ‘Seo In-young’s sunken-cheek update.’” Her fuller figure was also dragged back into the spotlight. “I had no idea there was so much delicious food in the world,” Seo said, recalling that during her divorce, “I’d have soju and stir-fried sundae and gopchang, go straight to sleep, then wake up and eat again.”

As the discussion continued with various stories about weight and dieting, Pungja joined as a ‘one-day student.’ Identifying herself as an ‘ongoing dieter,’ she surprised Seo In-young and Mimiminu by revealing, “As of today, I’ve lost 37 kg.”

The three also talked about stars who had made headlines for being ‘bone-thin.’ They discussed Kim Min-ha, who lost 17 kg; Ko Hyun-jung, who drew attention for her slim figure; and Kim Hye-soo, who wore the same outfit as ITZY’s Yuna but gave it a different appeal. Seo agreed with Kim Hye-soo’s comment that managing her weight to wear a dress to a year-end awards ceremony had been difficult, saying, “As you get older, even losing 1–2 kg is no easy feat.” Pungja also shared an anecdote involving an awards-show dress. “Fittings are so hard. A lot of people lose weight after a fitting, but I gained even more in just 15 days. The back split wide open, and I went onstage at the awards ceremony like that,” she said, making everyone laugh.

The conversation also turned to the ‘hot body’ battle recently sparked by Waterbomb. Seo, who made headlines by returning to the stage through Waterbomb after 10 years, recalled the overwhelming moment: “I went out there with a fierce look in my eyes, but when the audience cheered, ‘Seo In-young!’ I was overcome. I fell to my knees and cried at the sound of their cheers.” She also shared the unexpected reaction of her father, a church elder, after he saw her Waterbomb performance. “I thought he’d say, ‘What’s with that outfit? It’s so vulgar,’ but instead he said, ‘You killed it!’ I’m grateful. I love it,” Seo said.

The discussion continued with stories about global stars’ diets. While Kim Kardashian’s diet was being discussed, they mentioned that she had recently visited a dermatology clinic in Seoul’s Gangnam district and indulged in a ‘K-beauty flex.’ Seo surprised everyone by revealing a special connection: “When I was filming ‘Seo In-young’s KAIST,’ I had a friend who now works at a plastic surgery clinic. I heard Kim Kardashian went there and splurged.”

Pungja also opened up about her own dieting failures. She said she had tried the ‘Emperor Diet,’ which focuses on protein and fat, but “I gained 7 kg. I just spent money and ate well,” making everyone laugh. She went on to describe how difficult it was to drink only salt water after checking into a fasting retreat. Pungja also surprised Seo In-young by introducing a range of recently launched diet foods, including japchae made with konjac noodles, diet mala tang, and ‘zero’ rice cakes.

Finally, Pungja shared a cross-generational ‘standard’ approach to dieting: “I hope I don’t torment myself too much. I have to be able to give myself some leeway. Otherwise, I can’t keep it up for long.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.