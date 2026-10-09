Choi Yu-hwa Breastfeeds Her Son at Cafes and Restaurants: “Six Months of Breastfeeding—It’s Easier to Go Out Without All the Gear”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Actress Choi Yu-hwa shared glimpses of her everyday life breastfeeding her son while out and about.

On the 6th, Choi Yu-hwa posted several photos on social media along with the message: “The baby turns six months old today = the day I reached my goal of breastfeeding for six months. I did well. Staying up all night to care for the baby is hard, but it’s easier to go out without carrying anything, so I’ve decided to keep going a little longer. Hang in there, moms everywhere!”

The photos showed Choi Yu-hwa spending time with her six-month-old son. In particular, she continued breastfeeding with a nursing cover in public places such as cafes and restaurants, taking attentive care of him.

Choi Yu-hwa, who was born in 1985, made her debut in 2010 with Korean Broadcasting System (KBS)’s “Drama Special - The Great Gye Chun-bin.” She has since appeared in Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)’s “My Princess,” JTBC’s “Life,” Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s “My Dangerous Wife,” KBS2’s “River Where the Moon Rises,” and MBC’s “Doubt,” as well as the films “The Truth Beneath,” “Worst Woman,” “The Age of Shadows” and “Tazza: One Eyed Jack.”

Choi Yu-hwa married a man who is not in the entertainment industry early last year and welcomed her first son in April through natural childbirth.

Choi Yu-hwa later also shared the story of her natural childbirth. She admitted, “I’d heard that even people who don’t have back pain can develop it during pregnancy because their bellies grow so much. Since I have scoliosis, I was afraid my back might hurt even more during childbirth.”

She went on to explain, “I’d vaguely thought, ‘When I have a baby someday, I should go to a hospital that’s good at administering epidurals.’ But when pregnancy became a reality and I looked into epidurals, I realized that wasn’t the kind of birth I wanted.”

Choi Yu-hwa said, “I didn’t want to make my already weak back hurt even more in case I had side effects.” She added, “Around that time, I saw videos about natural childbirth and felt that its philosophy resonated with me. So, although it was far from home, I went there when I was nine weeks pregnant, and that choice changed my childbirth experience.”

She also said, “Choosing natural childbirth made it meaningful that I could share every part of the process with my husband,” and revealed, “My husband is easily scared, so I cut the baby’s umbilical cord myself.” She continued, “Breastfeeding really is like shooting a drama overnight. But I gave birth without the back pain I’d feared, and the whole experience was miraculous and something I’m grateful for.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.