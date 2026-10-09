'Remarried' Choi Go-gi opens up about financial hardship while signing a lease for a newlywed home on Jeju Island: “I put off dental treatment because I couldn’t afford it”

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun] YouTuber Choi Go-gi has found a new home on Jeju Island after remarrying. After signing a lease for a newlywed home where he, his wife and daughter will live together as a family of three, he also shared a practical plan to cut back and live frugally for the time being.

Choi Go-gi recently shared on his YouTube channel glimpses of his family’s daily life as they prepare to move to Jeju Island.

In the video, Choi Go-gi’s wife, Joo-eun, boarded a plane by herself to look for a home on Jeju Island and sign a lease. As he saw her off on her way to catch the airport bus, Choi Go-gi hinted at a surprise, saying, “I got you a gift for the trip. You’ll see when you get there.”

It turned out that the gift Choi Go-gi had prepared was a business-class seat on the flight to Jeju Island. After boarding, Joo-eun couldn’t hide her surprise, saying, “Business class for a trip to Jeju?” She also repeatedly marveled as she explored the various features of the unfamiliar seat.

After arriving on Jeju Island, Joo-eun got down to signing a lease for the newlywed home. “I came to sign the lease for this place,” she said, adding, “We’ll scrimp and save for just a year so we can move somewhere better.”

After signing the lease, Joo-eun spent time enjoying a meal with her older sister’s family, who live on Jeju Island. Originally from Jeju Island, she also expressed her excitement at returning to her hometown after a long time away.

Meanwhile, Choi Go-gi spent time alone with his daughter, Sol-ip. “Mom went to Jeju Island to look at a house today, so it’s just Sol-ip and me,” he explained. Sol-ip was also excited, looking forward to playing games and sleeping alongside her dad.

Choi Go-gi also opened up about his financial concerns while taking his daughter to the dentist. Saying that he himself needed dental treatment, he said, “Dad will get it done next week. I need to wait until the money comes in,” adding, “I do have insurance, but you shouldn’t scrimp when it comes to your health. Somehow, I keep finding myself cutting back little by little.”

Afterward, Choi Go-gi went to meet his wife when she returned from Jeju Island, and they talked about how they felt after signing the lease for their newlywed home. When he asked, “Are you ready to make a good life on Jeju Island? How’s the house?” Joo-eun replied, “I’m not sure if it was really the right choice or not,” but added, “Now that I’ve seen it today, I think it’s okay. For now, it seems like a good place for the three of us to live.”

Choi Go-gi replied, “Let’s make do with what we have for now and work hard to save money,” and Joo-eun also stressed, “We have to live frugally.”

Choi Go-gi shared his plans for the future, saying, “Our top priority is to save money.” Joo-eun also recounted asking, while looking at homes, whether there was a larger one available. “I asked, ‘Is there a bigger one?’ and they said, ‘How many people are there?’ When I said three, they said, ‘Then what would you need a bigger place for?’” she explained.

In response, Choi Go-gi said, “We have to live frugally,” indicating that the family of three would stay for the time being in a home suited to their needs.

Meanwhile, Choi Go-gi divorced his ex-wife, YouTuber Yu Gae-ipp, and the two have a daughter, Sol-ip. Choi Go-gi later remarried Joo-eun and started a new family. The move to Jeju Island has drawn attention as a new beginning for the family of three after his remarriage.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.