Is Steve Yoo gearing up to resume activities in Korea after winning his appeal? “I’ll see you again and share my love”

Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park Ah-ram] Singer Steve Yoo, having also won on appeal in his third lawsuit over the denial of a visa to enter South Korea, expressed his gratitude and regret on social media to the fans who have waited for him for so long.

On the 9th, Yoo posted a lengthy message on his personal account, sharing his thoughts on the view held by some that he remains stuck in the past because he cannot let go of his former popularity and glory.

“Twenty-four years have already passed. I’m now the father of four children, and I’m nearing 50,” he said, opening up about how “time cruelly passed while I wandered, not knowing where things went wrong or how to get back on my feet.”

He went on to express his gratitude to the fans who have remembered and supported him for so long. “What am I to deserve being loved for so many years? When I think of that, I cry out of gratitude and regret,” Yoo said, adding that the fans who have steadfastly stayed by his side still give him strength.

He also expressed his wish to see his fans again. “The reason I still can’t forget you is that I love you and want to see you again,” he said, adding that he did not want to erase the memories they had made together. He also said he wanted to thank his fans in person and apologize to those who had been hurt because of him.

He admitted that he once wanted to regain his popularity, but that over time what he considers precious and his reasons for wanting to see his fans again had changed. “At one point, I thought I had lost everything. But through hardship and pain, I gained precious things I hadn’t recognized at the time,” Yoo said, mentioning family, love, and the hope of living another day.

He also said he wanted to show through his life that even someone who has fallen short and stumbled can live with hope. “It’s not because I’m a beautiful person, but because I wanted to become one that I’ve tried to live my life doing my best in my own way... I’m so sorry,” he said. He also expressed his hope of meeting his fans again someday and personally sharing the gratitude and love he has carried all this time.

At the end of his message, he again thanked the fans who have remembered and supported him for so long. “Thank you, everyone. I still love and miss you...!!!” Yoo wrote, expressing his unchanged affection.

Meanwhile, Yoo also won on appeal in his third lawsuit against the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles, seeking to overturn the denial of a visa to enter South Korea. On the 2nd, the Seoul High Court’s Administrative Division 8-2 ruled in Yoo’s favor, as the lower court had, in his appeal of the lawsuit seeking to overturn the denial of a visa.

Yoo was barred from entering South Korea after obtaining U.S. citizenship in 2002 and thereby avoiding his military service obligation. He later applied for an overseas Korean (F-4) visa but was denied, and filed several lawsuits seeking to overturn the decision. He won final rulings from the Supreme Court of Korea in his first two lawsuits as well, but the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea in Los Angeles denied his visa application again, leading to the third lawsuit.

In August last year, the trial court in the third lawsuit ruled that the decision was unlawful, finding that the disadvantage Yoo would suffer was excessively severe compared with the public interest served by denying the visa. The same ruling was upheld on appeal. However, this latest court victory does not automatically mean that a visa will be issued or that he will be allowed to enter the country.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.