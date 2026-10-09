Kim Young-kwang was the former national team player identified as ‘A’ in the road-rage case... “No charges filed; I sincerely apologize”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Former national team goalkeeper Kim Young-kwang, 43, spoke out as he faced controversy over alleged road rage. He said the police had found no grounds to charge him, while expressing remorse for his driving.

In a statement on the 9th, Kim Young-kwang apologized, saying, “I’m sorry for causing so many people worry and concern over the recent reports.”

He added, “I fully cooperated with the police investigation into this matter, and so far the case has been closed without referral to prosecutors on grounds of no suspicion.”

Kim stressed that, separate from the legal assessment, he was reflecting on his actions.

“Going through this has made me reflect on my judgment and behavior while driving,” he said. “I realized once again that, in any situation, a momentary decision should never take priority over safety, and that on the road we must also consider other people’s safety and perspectives.”

He stressed, “Separate from the legal judgment on what happened at the time, I take seriously the fact that my driving could have caused others anxiety or discomfort. I will not take that lightly or try to justify it.”

He added, “I will take a stricter look at my driving habits and act with greater care and responsibility in any situation. I sincerely apologize once again for disappointing and worrying those who have followed and supported me.”

On the 8th, SBS’s 8 News reported on the road-rage controversy surrounding former national team player A in a story titled, “[Exclusive] ‘SUV of terror’... After a former national team soccer player’s retaliatory driving was reported.”

According to SBS, the incident occurred in March near a tunnel in Seoul’s Mapo District. A white SUV was preparing to turn right toward the tunnel when a taxi traveling straight passed first. The SUV then suddenly accelerated and overtook the taxi inside the tunnel. A no-overtaking sign was posted at the tunnel entrance.

The taxi driver claimed that the SUV changed lanes with a loud engine roar and cut in front of the taxi. The driver said the threatening driving continued even after they flashed their high beams to warn the SUV.

The taxi driver reported the incident to police, saying they had been subjected to retaliatory driving. The person identified as the SUV’s driver was former national team player Kim Young-kwang.

Police investigated Kim on suspicion of aggravated intimidation, but in June decided not to refer the case to prosecutors, finding insufficient evidence to establish that he intended to threaten the other party.

The taxi driver challenged that decision and filed an objection, but prosecutors also decided not to indict, finding that it was not clear he had deliberately intended to cause harm and that the conduct was not sufficient to cause fear.

Some experts who viewed the driving footage released by SBS, however, offered a different opinion. Attorney Shim Jun-ho, a former police officer, said the way the vehicle changed lanes and the overtaking maneuver raised suspicions of intent. The legal assessment by the investigative authorities thus differed from the interpretations of some experts.

Kim, a former national team goalkeeper, played in the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2006 World Cup in Germany, among other competitions. Since retiring, he has expanded his career into television.

Recently, he has appeared on a range of variety shows, including as a coach on SBS’s Shooting Stars, Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny, MBC’s Radio Star, JTBC’s Yes Man, Bloody Game 3, and Shooting Star.

In particular, his appearance on Same Bed, Different Dreams 2 last September, where he shared his married life with his wife, dermatologist Kim Eun-ji, drew attention. Kim also said at the time that he hoped to become a regular on a long-running variety show, showing his strong commitment to his television career.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

▶ Full text of Kim Young-kwang’s statement.

Hello, I’m Kim Young-kwang.

I’m sorry for causing so many people worry and concern over the recent reports.

I fully cooperated with the police investigation into this matter, and so far the case has been closed without referral to prosecutors on grounds of no suspicion.

Going through this has made me reflect on my judgment and behavior while driving. I realized once again that, in any situation, a momentary decision should never take priority over safety, and that on the road we must also consider other people’s safety and perspectives.

Separate from the legal judgment on what happened at the time, I take seriously the fact that my driving could have caused others anxiety or discomfort. I will not take that lightly or try to justify it. I will take a stricter look at my driving habits and act with greater care and responsibility in any situation.

I sincerely apologize once again for disappointing and worrying those who have followed and supported me.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.