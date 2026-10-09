Kim C Reinvents Himself as a Middle-Aged Model in His 50s Amid ‘Private-Life Controversy’... Still as Slim as Ever

[Park Aram, Sportschosun] Singer Kim C, 55, is drawing attention after making a rare appearance in a fashion spread.

Fashion magazine Eyes posted a spread featuring Kim C and fashion brand Spectator on its official social media on the 8th. The two collaborated again for the first time in about 10 years.

In the photos, Kim C showed off his distinctive vibe with clean styling and a slim build. His fashion, which highlighted his individuality rather than chasing trends, caught the eye. There was also growing interest in how he has been doing, as he had rarely been seen on television for a long time.

Eyes noted that Kim C and Spectator have continued to work in their respective fields, each backed by a devoted following. The project was a campaign for Spectator’s 2026 fall/winter season, with photographer Kwak Ki-gon behind the camera.

Kim C entered the Korean music scene in 2000 as a member of the rock band Hot Potato. After making a name for himself through his music, he also won affection for his approachable charm on the KBS2 variety show ‘2 Days & 1 Night.’ In particular, he made a strong impression on the public with his serious side as a musician and the quirky charm he showed on variety shows.

However, after announcing in 2010 that he would wrap up his broadcasting activities and focus on music, he disappeared from variety shows. News of his divorce emerged in 2013, and in 2014, reports that he was dating a stylist also brought him controversy over his private life.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.