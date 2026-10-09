Mija, married to Kim Tae-hyun, spends her first six days apart from him in four years of marriage: “We’d been together every day since we were dating”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Comedian Mija revealed her deep affection for her husband, Kim Tae-hyun, even in the fourth year of their marriage.

On the 9th, Mija shared an update about spending time apart from her husband, along with a photo showing the ceiling inside her home, on social media.

Mija said, “Even when we were dating, we saw each other every single day, and after we got married, we were together every day too. This is the first time we’ve been apart for six days.”

She added, “I miss him so much,” along with a crying emoji, expressing how much she missed her husband.

Mija also said, “He’s finally coming today, but I’m going to work before my husband arrives.” She was able to reunite with her husband after six days, but expressed regret at having to leave for work before he got there.

The couple’s deep affection, having been together every day from their dating days through marriage, draws attention. Even in their fourth year of marriage, they still seem like newlyweds, bringing warmth to those who see them.

Mija is the daughter of actors Jang Gwang and Jun Sung-ae, and married comedian Kim Tae-hyun in April 2022. The couple share their cheerful married life with the public through YouTube, social media and other platforms.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.