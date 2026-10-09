Shim Jin-hwa, all she did was smile... Her beauty even amazed an acquaintance: “the comedy world’s goddess-like Song Hye-kyo”

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Comedian Shim Jin-hwa showed off her beauty, rivaling that of an actress.

On the 8th, Shim Jin-hwa shared on her personal account a photo taken by an acquaintance.

The photo drew attention with the caption, “Having chicken and beer with the comedy world’s goddess-like Song Hye-kyo.”

In the photo, Shim Jin-hwa poses with one hand at her chin, gazing off somewhere and slightly raising her head.

Her subtle smile exudes an elegant air.

Her natural expression and distinct features come together to captivate viewers with a beauty reminiscent of an actress.

Meanwhile, Shim Jin-hwa married comedian Kim Won-hyo in 2011. The two live with their pet dog, Taepung, and continue to engage with the public.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.