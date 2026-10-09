Kang Ho-dong’s son Si-hoo excels as a golfer, already stood 188 cm as a high school freshman, and has won tournaments with a build like his father’s

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yun-seon] An update has revealed that Kang Ho-dong’s son, Kang Si-hoo, has grown into a golfer with an exceptional physique and skill.

Recently, Si-hoo, who is active as a golfer, has been drawing attention on online forums and social media. In particular, a practice video posted last year on the YouTube channel of an online golf equipment retailer belatedly spread widely and became a talking point.

In the video, Si-hoo showed off a powerful swing, with a sturdy build like his father’s. Now a high school sophomore, he was reportedly already 188 cm tall when he was a freshman.

Last year, Si-hoo demonstrated his outstanding ability by winning the boys’ high school individual event at the 36th Seoul Metropolitan Golf Association President’s Cup Golf Tournament. He placed second at the first Gangwon Domin Ilbo Baekdudaegan Cup National Middle and High School Golf Tournament, held last May, and fourth at the 37th Seoul Metropolitan Golf Association President’s Cup Golf Tournament, continuing to post strong results. He has also made his mark by ranking 78th in the Korea Golf Association (KGA) rankings.

Professional golfer Kim Mi-hyun also praised Si-hoo on a television program some time ago, saying, “I’ve heard a lot that his distance (how far the ball travels) is incredible.” Lee Hyung-taek, who appeared on the program with her, also marveled, saying, “I heard his driving distance is over 200 meters.”

Si-hoo, who inherited his father’s athletic DNA, reportedly dreamed of becoming a baseball player when he was young. Kang Ho-dong once said on a variety show that Si-hoo played on a little league baseball team as a child. Si-hoo was right-handed and began learning to bat left-handed at his father’s suggestion, but gradually lost interest in baseball when he couldn’t hit the ball the way he wanted, and eventually stopped going to the ballpark, according to one anecdote. Lee Jong-beom, who watched Si-hoo at the time, also said that a right-handed batting stance would suit him better, given his large build and his ability to generate power with his right hand.

After choosing golf over baseball, Si-hoo drew attention when he made a surprise appearance in a news report in 2021 as a “young golf hopeful.” As he has developed into a promising player with strong results in various tournaments, some baseball fans have expressed regret, suggesting that baseball may have missed out on a right-handed power-hitting prospect with an exceptional build and strength.

Meanwhile, Kang Ho-dong married a woman outside the entertainment industry in 2006, and they have a son, Si-hoo.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.