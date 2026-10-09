“Upside-Down South Korean Flag” on Utility Pole Right Outside Kim Gyu-ri’s Cafe... “On Hangeul Day,” Backlash Hits the Wrong Target

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A South Korean flag was spotted flying upside down in front of a cafe run by actress Kim Gyu-ri, sparking controversy online. However, it has not been confirmed who raised the flag, and some say it is unreasonable to directly link Kim Gyu-ri to the incident.

On the 9th, as Hangeul Day was observed, photos and videos showing the area in front of Kim Gyu-ri’s cafe in Yeongam County, South Jeolla Province, spread across online communities and various social media platforms.

The footage released showed a South Korean flag hanging from a utility pole in front of a hanok-style building. The taegeuk symbol on the flag was especially eye-catching, fluttering upside down.

Some internet users who saw the images reacted by asking, “Why is the flag hanging upside down?”, “On Hangeul Day, of all days—isn’t this incredibly careless?” and “We need to find out who hung it that way.” Some also criticized Kim Gyu-ri by name, identifying her as the cafe’s operator.

However, it has not been confirmed that Kim Gyu-ri personally raised the flag or was involved in the process of putting it up.

More importantly, the flag at the center of the controversy does not appear to have been installed directly on the cafe building, but rather hung from a utility pole in front of it. It is therefore necessary to first establish who raised the flag, when, and under what circumstances.

Kim Gyu-ri’s representatives have reportedly made no separate statement regarding the matter. Quite apart from the fact that the flag was hanging upside down, some say it is premature to hold the operator of a nearby cafe responsible when it has not been established who put it up.

Meanwhile, last April, Kim Gyu-ri opened a bakery cafe in Yeongam County, South Jeolla Province, with her family, taking on a new challenge. Since then, she has shared glimpses of herself working at the cafe and of her daily life on social media, keeping in touch with her fans.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.