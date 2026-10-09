Byun Yo-han, Tiffany Young’s beau, being tone-deaf? He openly backs Song Min-ho (Mino) amid ‘Military Service Act violation’ controversy

Byun Yo-han (left), Mino

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Actor Byun Yo-han is drawing attention after commenting on an apology letter posted by Mino, a member of the group Winner, who was given a suspended prison sentence over allegations of violating the Military Service Act.

On the 9th, Mino posted a handwritten apology on his social media account addressing the controversy over his alleged violation of the Military Service Act. He spoke out directly eight days after receiving a suspended prison sentence at his first trial on the 1st.

In the post, Mino wrote, “I bow my head in apology for causing so many people concern because of me,” adding, “I’m so sorry to have disappointed you.” He bowed his head in apology.

He went on to say, “I am ashamed of and hate the irresponsible choices I made in the past. I will reflect on my foolish mistakes without evading them,” and promised to faithfully fulfill the remaining procedures and obligations. He also vowed not to forget this incident and to live with a greater sense of responsibility.

Byun’s reaction also drew attention. He liked Mino’s post and then left a comment consisting of three hearts: “♥♥♥.” Byun’s public response to Mino, who had posted on social media for the first time in about three years and six months, also put their friendship in the spotlight.

Byun has previously shown his friendship with Mino through TV appearances and social media. However, some have expressed differing views on whether it was appropriate for him to respond in a way that seemed to publicly support Mino while Mino was facing criticism over the military service controversy.

Mino served as a social service agent in areas of Seoul’s Mapo District from March 2023 to December 2024. However, he was indicted on charges of leaving his workplace for a total of 102 days during his service without a valid reason.

On the 1st, the 10th Criminal Division of the Seoul Western District Court sentenced Mino, who had been indicted on charges of violating the Military Service Act, to one year in prison, suspended for two years. The official responsible for managing Mino’s service was also sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.