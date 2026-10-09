Kim Gyu-ri Speaks Out Over Upside-Down South Korean Flag Controversy: “I Didn’t Do It; Spreading False Information Is Punishable”

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actor Kim Gyu-ri stated her position on the controversy over a South Korean flag being displayed near the café she runs and issued a warning about the spread of false information.

On the 9th, Kim Gyu-ri posted about the recent controversy on her personal account. She said she was busy hosting events at the 31st Busan International Film Festival and also urged people to show interest in Busan, where the festival is in full swing.

She then addressed the flag controversy in a separate post. After writing, “Oh! Has the harvest season arrived?”, Kim Gyu-ri warned that people could face legal liability for damaging someone’s reputation by spreading false information online.

She cited Article 70(2) of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, explaining that people may be punished for publicly disclosing false information online with the intent to slander another person and damage their reputation. She also urged people not to spread unverified claims as if they were facts.

She added, “For reference... arbitrarily hanging or attaching anything to a utility pole is punishable as a minor offense~” The remark came while it remained unclear who had put up the flag in question, and Kim Gyu-ri drew attention to the act itself.

Earlier, photos and videos showing a South Korean flag hanging upside down from a utility pole near Kim Gyu-ri’s café in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, recently spread across online communities and social media. The controversy grew after the images became known ahead of Hangul Day. However, it has not been confirmed who put up the flag or the specific circumstances surrounding it.

Kim Gyu-ri opened a bakery café with her family in Yeongam, South Jeolla Province, this April. She is currently continuing her varied day-to-day activities, including running the café alongside her acting work. Kim Gyu-ri said she also plans to go ahead as scheduled with a live broadcast on her YouTube channel, “Kim Gyuri TV Mopsi,” this coming Saturday at 7 p.m.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶ Full text follows

I was busy hosting events at the 31st Busan International Film Festival

and was completely overwhelmed.

Busan is buzzing with the film festival right now!!

Please show lots of interest in BIFF,

and come to Busan, packed with things to see and eat~~!!!

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Oh! Has the harvest season arrived?

Under Article 70(2) of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection, anyone who, with the intent to slander another person, publicly discloses false information through an information and communications network and thereby damages another person’s reputation is subject to imprisonment for up to 7 years, suspension of qualifications for up to 10 years, or a fine of up to 50 million won.

Please be careful, as damaging someone’s reputation by stating unverified false information may be punishable under the above law.

For reference...

As for utility poles, when individuals arbitrarily

hang or attach anything, it is considered a minor offense and is

punishable~

The 7 p.m. Saturday live broadcast on “Kim Gyuri TV Mopsi” will go ahead as scheduled.

See you Saturday~

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.