Yoon Taek loses even his parents’ home after business failure: “Hundreds of millions of won in debt... lost it all at auction”

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Yoon Taek of “I'm Living with Nature” shares how his business failure left him with debt amounting to hundreds of millions of won and cost him his parents’ home in an auction.

In the 46th episode of MBN’s “Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night,” airing this coming Saturday the 10th, Yoon Taek and Lee Seung-yoon, who lead MBN’s flagship long-running program “I'm Living with Nature,” now in its 700th-plus episode, will appear and share a range of stories, from their life alongside people living in nature to the joys and sorrows of life.

Yoon Taek first opens up about losing his father, who had been battling hepatobiliary cancer, early this year, confessing, “Even now, it doesn’t quite feel real that he’s gone.” Though his mother died eight years ago, Yoon Taek says he had felt reassured simply by knowing his father was there. He admits, “Now that both of them are gone, whenever I think of them, I just cry by myself,” moving everyone at the scene.

In particular, while filming “I'm Living with Nature,” whenever people around his parents’ age warmly welcome him, Yoon Taek is overcome with emotion and bursts into tears, saying, “They just feel exactly like my mom and dad...” He also reveals that on days when he misses his parents, he goes to their graves at dawn, lays out a mat and lies down, then falls asleep saying, “Mom, Dad, I’ll sleep with you.” His story brings everyone to tears.

Lee Seung-yoon also gets misty-eyed as he remembers his mother, who passed away suddenly, saying, “After she suddenly passed away, I regretted everything.” He confesses, “It makes me sad that I never got to tell her, ‘The person I love most in the entire universe is my mom.’” Lee Seung-yoon shares the remarkable story of how his mother appeared in a dream about a week after she died. He says he finally told his mother in the dream the words he hadn’t been able to say, moving even Kim Joo-ha to tears.

Before becoming a comedian through SBS’s open recruitment, Yoon Taek was a successful businessman who ended up with debt amounting to hundreds of millions of won, and he shares his heartbreaking story. After succeeding in promotional merchandise and then wholesale clothing in Dongdaemun, he founded a venture company with 31 employees and even secured investments from well-known companies, but recalls that everything collapsed in an instant. “The bottom line is, I just went bankrupt. I ran up a lot of debt, and even my parents’ home was lost at auction,” he says, remembering that time. Yoon Taek says the debt of hundreds of millions of won left him at the end of his rope, with nowhere else to turn. His revelation that he took up the challenge of becoming a comedian at the relatively late age of 31 raises curiosity about what led him to do so.

Meanwhile, MBN’s issue-making talk show “Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night” is a new-concept talk show that touts “day and night, reason and passion, information and emotion.” It airs every Saturday at 9:40 p.m.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.