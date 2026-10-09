‘Single Dad’ Lee Tae-sung, Romantic Sparks... A Fateful Reunion: “We’ve Met Before”

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] ‘Single dad’ Lee Tae-sung reunites with his blind-date match as if by fate, sparking a romantic vibe.

The episode of Channel A’s ‘Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2’ (CP Bae Han-su/PD Lim Jeong-gyu), airing at 9 p.m. tonight (the 9th), will show actor and painter Lee Tae-sung, who is raising a son in his third year of middle school, sharing his life as a ‘dog dad’ to two pet dogs, as well as footage of him on a blind date at a dog café.

That day, Lee Tae-sung introduces his split-level home, where he lives with his pet dogs Monde and Kao. The house is decorated throughout with his artwork, as befits a painter. There, Lee plays games tailored to Monde and Kao’s tastes and puts them through Spartan training on a Marine Corps level.

Lee explains, “I got a pet instructor certificate because I wanted to train my dogs well,” drawing admiration. He also grooms the dogs himself before going out. Watching him, ‘Principal’ Lee Seung-chul says, “A man who handles dogs well has a real advantage in dating. If the dogs take to the other person, women are immediately won over,” expressing his hopes.

A little later, Lee heads to a dog café with Monde and Kao. There, he waits for his blind-date match, who is also a dog owner. When she arrives, the studio’s panel of mentors gets extremely excited, saying, “She has a puppy-like face” and “She seems intelligent and calm.” As soon as he sees her, Lee smiles and says, “I think we’ve met before,” sparking a romantic vibe. His date responds warmly, “Do you really remember? In Cheongdam-dong...” Viewers are eager to find out how the two know each other and what past connection brought them together again as if by fate.

Meanwhile, Kim Yo-han, a ‘student’ who watches Lee’s blind date closely that day, expresses his respect, marveling, “Why would someone at a teacher’s level come here as a student?”

The blind date where ‘manly man’ Lee Tae-sung’s ‘fiery flirting’ takes off, along with updates on Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee—who became a ‘real-life couple’ in the previous episode—and footage of their date, can be seen on Channel A’s ‘Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2,’ airing at 9 p.m. tonight (the 9th).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.