Se7en's wife Lee Da-hae looks so slender despite being close to giving birth—is she really full-term?

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Lee Da-hae has shared a glimpse of her relaxed daily life as she prepares to give birth.

On the 9th, Lee Da-hae posted several photos taken outdoors on her social media.

In the photos, Lee Da-hae enjoys a relaxing drink at an outdoor café filled with an autumnal atmosphere. With her hair casually tied back, she pairs a light pink top with a long white skirt, creating a look that is both bright and comfortable.

Despite being pregnant and close to giving birth, she draws attention by revealing her slender figure beneath her loose-fitting clothes.

Lee Da-hae married singer Se7en in 2023 after dating for eight years. She announced in May that she was expecting a daughter and is due to give birth in November. The baby is reportedly a girl.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.