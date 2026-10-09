Hong Hye-geol: “I want to say something harsh to my doctor daughter-in-law, but Yeo Esther makes a fuss, and I tremble”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Doctor Hong Hye-geol talked about his daughter-in-law.

A short video titled “How to Get Along with Your Daughter-in-Law: Keep Your Hands Off Your Grandchild’s Education?!” was posted on Yeo Esther’s YouTube channel.

Kang Mi-hyeong, the wife of Ham Ik-byeong, offered heartfelt advice to Hong Hye-geol and Yeo Esther, who have a pregnant daughter-in-law. Kang emphasized, “What I’ve come to feel lately is that grandparents really shouldn’t say a single word about a child their son or daughter-in-law has had. The reason is that daughters-in-law absolutely don’t like it when their mother-in-law or father-in-law says anything about education. I think it’s best to say absolutely nothing.”

But Hong Hye-geol said, “One of my strengths is that, in our family, I’m the only one who can say something harsh to our daughter-in-law.” Kang Mi-hyeong was surprised and asked, “Do you say blunt things to her?” Hong replied, “I haven’t yet, but I can,” drawing laughter. Kang said, “If you still haven’t done it, you’re not going to. That’s like saying you can live on 300,000 won.” But Hong said, “I can do it whenever I want, and I want to—even just jokingly. But she—Yeo Esther—makes a fuss. She asks why I would say something like that, and I tremble.”

After hearing this, Kang Mi-hyeong said, “Still, your daughter-in-law must find Ms. Esther intimidating. A mother-in-law has a certain aura.” Hong Hye-geol replied confidently, “What aura? Leave it to me. I’ll take care of everything. My daughter-in-law listens to me. If you get sulky about something, I should give you a quick flick on the forehead.” Yeo Esther, however, said, “I have no complaints about my daughter-in-law,” reacting with disbelief and prompting more laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.