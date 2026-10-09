Season 28's Young-ja starts anew after her divorce from Young-cheol, working on interior design: “Please look forward to it”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Young-ja of Season 28 of “I Am Solo” is taking on a new challenge.

On the 9th, Young-ja posted a video along with the message, “I’m in the middle of working on the interior!! We open on October 26,” followed by, “Once the sign, props, and everything else are finished, I’ll share decorating information with anyone curious about the before and after!! Please look forward to the after!”

The video shows Young-ja preparing to open a clothing store. Young-ja, who runs an online shopping mall, appears to be expanding into brick-and-mortar retail. Her excitement ahead of this fresh start is evident. During her appearance on “I Am Solo,” Young-ja introduced herself as a pianist who runs a piano academy, but later took on the challenge of launching an online shopping mall.

Meanwhile, Young-ja, who appeared on the divorced singles special in Season 28 of “I Am Solo,” married Young-cheol after the show but recently announced their divorce. Young-ja, who announced the end of the marriage just six months after the wedding, said, “We had not registered our marriage, and we each covered our own living expenses and financial matters while we were together, so there are no assets or financial issues that need to be settled separately.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.