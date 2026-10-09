Sa Mi-ja doesn't even care what her real daughter-in-law thinks?... Once again sets her sights on Yoon Yoo-sun as a daughter-in-law: “Isn't she hurt?”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Sa Mi-ja showed her special affection for her junior colleague Yoon Yoo-sun, once again expressing her wish to have her as a daughter-in-law and drawing laughs.

On the 9th, a video titled “Yoon Yoo-sun, the Daughter-in-Law Prospect Sa Mi-ja Truly Coveted (?)” was released on the YouTube channel “Not Omija, but Sa Mi-ja.”

Sa Mi-ja, who had often said on TV that she wanted Yoon Yoo-sun as her daughter-in-law, showed the same affection that day. As soon as she saw Yoon Yoo-sun, Sa Mi-ja hugged her and said warmly, “I feel like I could cry because I'm so happy whenever I see you.”

She also mentioned Yoon Yoo-sun's husband, who appears as a judge on JTBC's “Divorce Re-Boot Camp,” and praised him, saying, “I see him on TV often. For some reason, when I see your husband, I think of him as my daughter's husband. He seems like such a nice person.”

Sa Mi-ja then served Yoon Yu-ri a meal she had carefully prepared and brought up the subject of a daughter-in-law once again. Introducing the gizzard shad, she said, “It even brings back a daughter-in-law who ran away from home,” eliciting laughter.

Yoon Yoo-sun joked, “That's the problem. You like me, but your son isn't even interested.” Sa Mi-ja then mentioned, among other things, that her son was overseas, and confessed, “I gave up the idea, thinking, ‘How could I presume to consider such a lovely young woman as my daughter-in-law?’”

Hearing this, Yoon Yoo-sun brought up Sa Mi-ja's real daughter-in-law and said, “You keep saying this on TV, and I guess she doesn't feel hurt. She must have a big heart. It seems you've got a good daughter-in-law.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.