Park Ji-yoon, who is divorcing Choi Dong-seok, finally gets a reality check: “I couldn’t get up at all” — a mother’s struggle

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Park Ji-yoon, a broadcaster and former announcer, opened up about the difficulties she feels balancing life as a mother with life as an individual.

Sharing an update on her life on the 8th, Park Ji-yoon said, “Reality is really hitting me hard this morning. I don’t know if you ever feel this way too, but when my life as an individual clashes with my life as a mom taking care of the kids, it really hits me.”

She continued, “I’ve had so little energy these past few days, whether because my stamina has been low or because of dieting. So I kept falling asleep in the early evening and waking up in the early hours of the morning, and I could barely get meals ready for the kids.”

She added, “I went to bed early to change up my routine, but I couldn’t get up at all. The moment I got up in the morning, reality hit me really hard.”

Meanwhile, Park Ji-yoon married Choi Dong-seok in 2009, and they have a son and a daughter. They separated in 2023 and are now in divorce proceedings. Park Ji-yoon currently has custody and parental authority, while Choi Dong-seok sees the children through visitation.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.