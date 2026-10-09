Jung Sia’s son goes on a date with a female friend he reunited with after 10 years: “I’d consider dating her seriously”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actor Jung Sia’s son enjoyed a sweet date with a female friend.

On the 9th, a video titled “Do they have feelings for each other? How did Junwoo and Doyeon’s date go?!” was posted on Jung Sia’s YouTube channel.

Junwoo, Jung Sia’s son, went on a one-on-one date with Doyeon, his first female friend, whom he met again after 10 years. Doyeon’s family had been close with Jung Sia’s family since Junwoo was young, but they grew apart after Doyeon’s family immigrated to Japan.

When they met again after a long time, the two started their date awkwardly. They grew closer at a board game café and talked about various things. Meanwhile, their mothers were curious about how the date was going. Jung Sia called Junwoo, but he didn’t answer. “It’d be a relief if he wasn’t answering because he was having fun. He doesn’t even know how to act when he’s with Doyeon, so of course he wouldn’t pick up,” Jung Sia said.

The two showed their sweet side, even taking a Life Four Cuts photo together. Jung Sia asked Doyeon, “Would you be willing to see Junwoo the next time you come to Korea?” Doyeon answered, “Yes,” making Jung Sia excited. Junwoo gave the same answer.

In a subsequent interview, Junwoo shared his thoughts on the date, saying, “It was fascinating how much she had changed from how she used to be,” and, “I really felt that we had both grown up a lot.” The production team asked, “Would you want to date seriously once you’re adults?” Junwoo answered positively: “If Doyeon is okay with it, I would.”

Doyeon was also candid about her first impression of Junwoo: “He walked over from the car, and he looked cool. Because he’s really tall.” She, too, said shyly that she would consider dating him seriously, adding, “There’s a possibility.” The two were later shown meeting once again in Tokyo, Japan, adding to the excitement.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.