Choi Yu-hwa breastfeeds openly in public... ‘Natural parenting’ vs. ‘Uncomfortable to watch’ sparks debate

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Choi Yu-hwa shared photos of herself breastfeeding in public, prompting divided reactions from netizens.

On the 6th, Choi Yu-hwa posted several photos on her social media along with the caption, “The day my baby turns 6 months old = the day I successfully reach my goal of breastfeeding for 6 months.”

She added, “I’ve worked so hard. Parenting through the night is tough, but it’s convenient to get around without carrying things, so I’ve decided to keep going a little longer,” and, “Cheers to all the mothers in the world.”

The photos showed Choi Yu-hwa’s daily life as a mother with her 6-month-old son. In particular, she drew attention by sharing photos of herself breastfeeding her child at places such as cafes and restaurants.

Some netizens said breastfeeding in public could make people nearby uncomfortable. Others, however, said there was nothing wrong with it, since breastfeeding a child is a natural part of parenting. Some felt it was even less of an issue because Choi Yu-hwa was shown breastfeeding while fully covered. Support for Choi, who has continued breastfeeding for six months, also poured in, prompting a heated debate.

Choi Yu-hwa had previously opened up about the difficulties she faced while breastfeeding in the early days after giving birth. Because her milk supply was insufficient, she supplemented with formula, and said that even after nursing for more than an hour, it seemed her baby still wasn’t getting enough. She also shared that she struggled to get proper sleep because of the short intervals between feedings. Choi, who said she only began exclusively breastfeeding about 50 days after giving birth, also showed how devoted she is to parenting, saying, “I thought I could just choose one—breast milk or formula—and easily stick with it, but after becoming a mother, I realized there isn’t a single thing that doesn’t require care and effort.”

Choi Yu-hwa announced last year that she had married a non-celebrity man and was expecting a child. She gave birth to a son last April.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.