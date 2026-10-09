Yeo Esther considers selling company after Hong Hye-geol takes aim at ‘Assassin(s)’: ‘I’ll stop making money’

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-ju] Doctor Yeo Esther expressed her distress over the controversy surrounding her husband Hong Hye-geol’s critical remarks.

A video titled ‘Yeo-Hong Couple’s Separation Crisis Vlog’ was posted on Yeo Esther’s YouTube channel on the 9th.

The two went on a date for the first time in a while, but Yeo Esther was not in a good mood. Yeo Esther said, “That day, Facebook didn’t just leave me frustrated; I felt there was no point nagging him anymore. What frustrated me even more was that I’d had a feeling the day before. I told him, ‘It’s been so long since you got into trouble, so please be really careful on Facebook. If you cause trouble again, I’ll die.’ The next day, he kept contacting me to say he was sorry. A little while later, the internet went wild.” She was referring to the controversy over Hong Hye-geol’s criticism of ‘Assassin(s)’.

Last month, Hong Hye-geol drew criticism for taking aim at the film ‘Assassin(s)’ in a Facebook post, writing, “It’s uncomfortable. Is it right to insult the deceased with far-fetched conspiracy theories when their bereaved family members are still alive, and the deceased is recognized by half the population?”

Yeo Esther said, “He keeps saying he’s sorry, but he never says he won’t do it again. So I finally took action. I told him I wouldn’t support Biondwi anymore.” Hong Hye-geol complained, “It’s dirty and petty to threaten someone with money.”

Yeo Esther said, “Our company’s website was covered in malicious comments. Our employees couldn’t do anything else; they deleted them all.” She added, “Maybe he was surprised because I’d been angry for so long, and he said he’d delete Facebook. But then, in the morning, he said, ‘So many people are looking for me.’” She sounded incredulous.

Yeo Esther said, “I thought about it deeply the day before. I wondered whether someone who writes so well should have to spend the rest of his life unable to write what he wants, just because I run a company. I thought, ‘How much longer do I have to live, anyway?’ So I’m going to tell him I’ll stop making money now.” She added, “The only reason I stop you from using Facebook and get angry is because of the company, isn’t it?” Hong Hye-geol was taken aback and said, “She told me she’d sell the company off. But does that mean she should sell it?” Yeo Esther complained, “I was offended too. When I said I’d sell the company, he said, ‘We should keep things as they are under this arrangement for at least five years.’ As time goes by, I guess he sees me as a woman who makes money.”

Yeo Esther said, upset, “I told him that since this happens once or twice every year, I have no choice but to stop running the company. When I’m hounded too much and reach a point of despair, I feel like self-destructing.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.