Seo Dong-ju says she plunged off a cliff while driving: “I tried to pull onto the shoulder but hit the accelerator”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] TV personality Seo Dong-ju recounted a frightening accident in which she went over a cliff.

On the 9th, a video titled “Avoidance Can Be This Dangerous” was posted on the YouTube show “How Are You All?”

While discussing avoidance, Seo Dong-ju said, “I got my driver’s license in the U.S. when I was 16. The school was offering free driving lessons at the time, so I got my license. I didn’t have a car then, so I put off driving. Later, I bought a used car, but on my very first day taking it out, both side mirrors were knocked off.”

Seo Dong-ju said, “I still couldn’t give up, so I went home and taped them on with construction tape. Even after I started driving like that, I was so scared. So I left that car behind and ultimately couldn’t drive. A few years later, when I was a college senior, I thought I should try driving again, so I took that same car out once more.” She continued, “I had to drive up a mountain. On the way back down, a car came toward me from the opposite direction, and I was so scared. I tried to avoid it, hit the brakes and tried to pull over, but I hit the accelerator and went straight off the cliff.” Her story shocked everyone.

Seo Dong-ju said, “Luckily, I caught on a tree and barely survived. At the very end, there was a creaking sound by the cliff. I was so scared that I stayed still for a moment, then opened the door a little and crawled out. Once I got out, I said, ‘I survived,’ and someone up above was shouting that they hadn’t done anything and that it was unfair. They asked if I was okay, and I said I was alive. I realized then that I’d been avoiding things for far too long.” Yoo Young-woo reacted with confusion, saying, “Is that avoidance? I thought you meant the person up above was the one avoiding something,” drawing laughs.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.