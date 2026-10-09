“You use chopsticks like that?” Lee Seo-jin rebukes RESCENE’s Woni: “Keep holding them even when you sleep”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actor Lee Seo-jin took on the role of a strict teacher as he stepped in to correct RESCENE member Woni’s chopstick technique.

In the SBS variety show “Whatever You Wish—Secretary Jin,” which aired on the 2nd, Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu appeared as RESCENE’s day managers, accompanying the group at an advertising shoot.

When Woni spotted the catering laid out at the shoot, she put some pumpkin jeon on her plate. Watching her use chopsticks, Lee Seo-jin called her out: “You use chopsticks like that?”

Woni confessed, “I carry around chopsticks for kids. I get criticized a lot for how I use chopsticks.” After hearing that she had often been called out over her chopstick technique, Lee Seo-jin decided to correct her form himself.

When Woni moved the chopsticks cautiously, Lee Seo-jin couldn’t hide his surprise. “What is that supposed to be?” he said. Then, explaining, “It should rest on your ring finger,” he pointed out where each finger should go.

When Woni asked, “Which one is the fourth? The fourth finger?” Lee Seo-jin took hold of her hand and the chopsticks himself to show her the proper technique. Woni managed to use the chopsticks correctly after the lesson, but Lee Seo-jin still seemed unhappy with her form.

He called her out again: “But you have to get the chopsticks balanced first. If one is like this and the other is like this, how are you supposed to use them?” A caption appeared on screen, making viewers laugh: “The chopsticks guy who’s hard to please.”

Lee Seo-jin’s lesson didn’t stop at mealtime. He advised her, “You have to keep holding chopsticks even when you sleep at home. Then you can fix it,” and went on to emphasize, “Keep holding the chopsticks while you sleep.”

When someone said they had to move to another location for the shoot, Woni expressed her disappointment: “Ah, but I just learned!” Lee Seo-jin then warned her, “You have to keep practicing even after you get back from the shoot. Otherwise, I’ll take your food away right away.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.