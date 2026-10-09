Choiza, Dad to a Daughter, Worn Out by Parenting? Gaeko: “Whenever We Meet, He Just Binge-Watches Videos”

[Jung Yoo-na, reporter for Sportschosun] Gaeko of Dynamic Duo drew attention after sharing an update on fellow member Choiza, whose personal time has become precious as he raises his daughter.

On the 9th, a video titled “Today, Three Are Better Than Two (?) | [Geureureugal: Jin-dae Talk] EP. 12: Dynamic Duo” was uploaded to DinDin’s YouTube channel.

DinDin asked Choiza and Gaeko what had allowed them to work together for so long. Gaeko replied, “We just try not to spend too much energy fighting.” Choiza added, “Ah, we’re old now. We don’t even have the energy to fight anymore,” drawing laughs.

DinDin also wondered how many times a week the two met. Gaeko said that when they were busy, there were times they saw each other throughout an entire month. Since they had known each other for so long, he explained, they didn’t need to keep talking when they were together.

Gaeko also spoke about Choiza’s recent day-to-day life.

Gaeko said, “These days, Choiza is at a point where his personal time is so precious because of parenting. So when we meet, he binge-watches all kinds of videos, on everything from economics to dramas.” He added, “I can tell, ‘He’s recharging right now,’ so I leave him to it.”

Choiza married a younger, non-celebrity partner in 2023 and welcomed his first daughter in 2024.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.