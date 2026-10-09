'31-Year-Old' Kim Ga-yeon's Daughter Mistaken for an Elementary School Student Because of Her Shockingly Youthful Looks: “They Thought I Was in Sixth Grade”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Ga-yeon and her daughter shared anecdotes about the misunderstandings caused by their youthful looks.

On the 9th, a video titled “The Ultimate Youthful Looks! Three Generations of Kim Ga-yeon's Family Reveal Their Secrets and Habits for Looking Younger—and Shocking Stories About Their Youthful Looks” was posted on Kim Ga-yeon's YouTube channel.

The three generations of women in Kim Ga-yeon's family, who had drawn attention for their youthful looks, shared anecdotes about the misunderstandings they had caused. Kim Ga-yeon, who said people had commented on her youthful appearance since she gave birth, said, “I had my youngest in 2015. I was just starting my stay at the postpartum care center when my eldest daughter came to the hospital. She got into the elevator wearing shorts, and a woman riding with her scolded her, saying, ‘You just had a baby, and you're wearing shorts?’ She thought my daughter was me.”

Her daughter Seo-ryeong said, “There was another time. When I came out through the door of the postpartum care center, there were stairs right beside me. I ran down them, and suddenly a nurse said, ‘Ma'am, you shouldn't run like that.’”

She went on, “When I go to pick up my younger sibling, there's a sort of courtyard at the school. Parents aren't allowed to stay there, but if I go in a white T-shirt and tracksuit, carrying only my phone, the security guard doesn't say anything because he thinks I'm in sixth grade.” Her story prompted laughter.

Seo-ryeong also said, “When I go to pick up my younger sibling, their friends apparently ask me, ‘What middle school do you go to?’ They ask, ‘Isn't she a middle schooler?’ and my younger sibling says, ‘But my older sister is 30.’”

Kim Ga-yeon's mother had also been mistaken for someone younger. She said, “Even when Ga-yeon was in school, people thought I was her aunt. And when I went to my granddaughter's school when she was in first grade, they said I was the mother of a child I'd had late in life.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.