Bae Yoon-jung, amid the pain of miscarriage, reveals her unretouched 67-kg weight: “I’m going to buckle down and lose it”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Choreographer Bae Yoon-jung revealed that she now weighs 67 kg and announced that she is going on a diet.

On the 9th, Bae Yoon-jung shared a video with the caption, “I let my guard down for a bit and hit 67 kg. This is what I really look like, with absolutely no retouching. I’m going to get serious and lose it.”

In the video, Bae Yoon-jung is wearing a crop top and touching her protruding belly with her hand. Her candid display of her current figure without any retouching draws attention.

Bae Yoon-jung, who said her weight had climbed to 67 kg, showed her determination to try to lose weight through dieting.

Recently, Bae Yoon-jung revealed for the first time on the YouTube channel “KakaoBank” that she had tried IVF early this year in hopes of having a second child.

“I’m almost 50, but I prepared to try IVF again early this year,” Bae Yoon-jung said. “I thought, ‘Let’s not regret it; let’s try until we can’t try anymore.’” She said she had tried IVF for about three months but suffered a miscarriage. “When I actually faced how difficult it was, I just let it go,” she said, explaining why she gave up on plans for a second child.

Meanwhile, Bae Yoon-jung married Jerome, a former member of the group X-Large, in 2014, but they divorced two years later. She remarried in 2019 to a soccer coach 11 years her junior, and they have a son, Jaeyul.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.