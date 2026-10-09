Lee Tae-sung unveils his ‘duplex home’ featuring a 25-million-won painting, embarking on a second life as an artist

[Jung Yoo-na, reporter for Sportschosun] Actor Lee Tae-sung drew attention by unveiling his duplex home, where he keeps valuable artwork.

On Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2,” which aired on the 9th, 23-year acting veteran Lee Tae-sung suddenly enrolled, revealing his daily life as he expanded into painting, and was also shown heading off on a blind date without delay.

That day, Lee Tae-sung showed himself going about his daily routine in the studio, brush in hand as he painted.

“I’ve been working as an actor for 23 years, and this year marks my 12th year of doing art,” he said, adding, “I’ve held 17 solo exhibitions and have created at least 3,000 works to date,” sharing his steady record of artistic activity.

Asked about the most expensive work he had sold, he explained, “It was 25 million won. But that work is at my house. I’m keeping it in my collection.”

Lee Tae-sung then showed the interior of his home, located on the floor below his studio. The first floor of the duplex-style home was decorated in white tones, with a spacious living room and stylish interior design standing out.

The home also offered a glimpse of his work as an artist. Paintings he had made himself were displayed in several areas, including the entryway, and the 25-million-won artwork he had mentioned sat in the middle of the living room, drawing the eye.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.