‘Single dad’ Lee Tae-sung’s ninth-grade son is 187 cm tall, ranks first in his school, and “supports his dad’s dating life too”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Lee Tae-sung shared an update on his ninth-grade son, who is 187 cm tall and ranks first in his school.

In the episode of Channel A’s ‘Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2’ that aired on the 9th, 23-year veteran actor Lee Tae-sung enrolled in the program, shared a glimpse of his life after branching out into painting, and went on a ‘blind date’ without missing a beat.

That day, Lee Tae-sung visited the studio and was welcomed by the ‘mentor squad’ of Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon, and Song Hae-na. Introducing himself as ‘Class 4-1,’ he warmly shook hands with Kim Yo-han, saying, ‘We’re the same age and friends.’

Then, when ‘principal’ Lee Seung-chul asked about his son, Lee Tae-sung replied, ‘He’s now in his third year of middle school, and at 187 cm, he’s taller than me. He’s working hard at his studies.’

He also said, ‘My son is old enough to understand these things, and he supports his dad’s dating life. With my son’s support, I started thinking, “Could I meet someone too?” and decided to appear on “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2.”’ He received everyone’s support.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.