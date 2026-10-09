‘Heart Signal 4’ star Kim Ji-young loses 10 kg at postpartum care center: “I feel anxious because my figure has changed after childbirth”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Kim Ji-young of ‘Heart Signal 4’ has shared a glimpse of her daily life at a postpartum care center.

On the 9th, a video titled ‘Everyone says it’s heaven, but I absolutely can’t agree’ was posted on Kim Ji-young’s YouTube channel.

After giving birth, Kim Ji-young went to a postpartum care center. Turning on the camera just four days after giving birth, she said, “Thankfully, I was feeling quite well right after delivery. I deliberately chose a center near Yangjaecheon because I wanted to go on lots of walks. I tried walking about 1.5 meters for the first time, and unlike before, I can definitely feel that my core isn’t engaged.” She added, “I’d heard that the incision in the perineum hurts after a vaginal delivery, but perhaps because I barely needed an incision, I’m recovering faster than I expected.”

Kim Ji-young, who is recovering by walking along Yangjaecheon, said, “I heard that taking frequent walks is good for recovery, so I’m planning to go once in the morning and once in the evening. I also went for a walk on my first day at the center, but after walking nearly 2 km, my body hurt the next day. Today, I’m planning to walk for only about 30 minutes before going back inside.”

Although her stomach had not yet fully gone down after giving birth, Kim Ji-young said, “I’m on day seven here, and I’ve lost 9 kg.” Satisfied with the postpartum care center, she said, “I looked into centers with a wide range of prices and options, and first of all, the staff are so loving toward the babies.” She added, “There isn’t a culture of bonding with other mothers at this center, either. I wanted to get plenty of rest here, so although I haven’t been able to rest in the end, I’m satisfied with that too. I’m getting more and more tired, and since I chose to breastfeed directly at the center, it doesn’t feel like heaven. It feels like boot camp.” Kim Ji-young, who weighed 71 kg at full term, managed to get down to a fasting weight of 60 kg. But she said, “Now the weight was coming off more slowly,” and did some light exercises to loosen up. Kim Ji-young said, “My figure is really different from before, so I feel a little anxious. At first, I did a lot of exercises, including ab workouts and various other things. But I wasn’t recovering, and my back started hurting. So I changed my mindset and decided not to push myself, and to stick to breathing exercises and stretching for a month or two.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.