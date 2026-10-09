A Volleyball Player and an Actress Become a Couple... Kim Yo-han and Oh Yeon-hee: Already Thinking About Marriage? “How About Having My Child?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Former volleyball player Kim Yo-han and actress Oh Yeon-hee shared a sweet update that brought marriage to mind, from making couple rings to touring bridal shops, after announcing that they were officially dating.

On the 9th, Channel A’s “Men's Life These Days: Groom's Class 2” showed former volleyball player Kim Yo-han and actress Oh Yeon-hee sharing an even sweeter glimpse of their daily lives after becoming a “real-life couple.”

In an interview that day, the two introduced themselves as “Yeon-hee’s boyfriend, Kim Yo-han” and “Yo-han’s girlfriend, Oh Yeon-hee,” announcing that they were officially a couple. Oh Yeon-hee then shyly said, “Since we started dating, (Yo-han’s) cute, affectionate behavior and expressions of affection have increased.”

Afterward, the two set off on a proper date, holding hands tightly. They first visited a custom couple T-shirt shop and had matching shirts made just for them. While they were choosing a design, Kim Yo-han delivered an outrageously lovestruck line: “Yeon-hee looks beautiful in anything. She outdoes herself every time we meet!”

Amid the sweet atmosphere, the two had couple T-shirts made with large images of each other’s faces and names, then strolled around in them. They gave off plenty of couple vibes, and Kim Yo-han said, “I could feel that we’d become a real couple. I also felt proud.”

Next, the two visited a couple-ring workshop and made rings for each other. When asked to think of an inscription for the inside of the ring, Kim Yo-han surprised Oh Yeon-hee by saying, “How about having my child?” But Oh soon replied, seemingly not displeased, “If the opportunity comes later, I think it might actually come true,” adding to the sweet mood.

Next week’s preview showed the two touring bridal shops, adding to the romantic atmosphere. Dressed in a tuxedo and a wedding dress, they brought to mind a bride and groom-to-be, and Kim Yo-han said, “I think our path together will be a bed of roses.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.