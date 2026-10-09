Lee Min-jung and Lee Byung-hun’s son is already 12... Holds his 4-year-old little sister’s hand tightly, giving off big-brother energy

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yuna] Actress Lee Min-jung brought smiles by sharing a heartwarming photo of her grown son and young daughter together.

On the 9th, Lee Min-jung shared a photo with the caption, “Big-brother energy.”

The photo shows Lee Min-jung’s two children out for a nighttime stroll. Her 12-year-old son walks alongside his 4-year-old little sister, holding her hand. The way he attentively looks after his young sister gives him a dependable charm.

The affectionate bond between the siblings, who are eight years apart, particularly caught people’s attention. Seeing her son, who has grown into such a responsible boy, look after his younger sister, Lee Min-jung also responded affectionately, calling it “big-brother energy.”

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung is married to actor Lee Byung-hun, and they have a son and a daughter. They welcomed their first son in 2015, and she gave birth to their second child, a daughter, in 2023.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.