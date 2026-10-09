'I Live Alone' Star Kim Shin-young Takes on Rice Sommelier Challenge Amid Staging Allegations: “My Intentions Are the Purest”

[Lee Woo-joo, reporter for Sportschosun] Kim Shin-young of 'I Live Alone' has earned a rice sommelier certification.

The episode of MBC variety show 'I Live Alone' aired on the 9th featured Kim Shin-young taking on the challenge of earning a rice sommelier certification.

Kim Shin-young headed somewhere with determination, saying, “For the first time in 16 years, I went out without eating breakfast.” She was on her way to a rice sommelier certification academy. “It’s not about being good at cooking rice. I wanted to understand rice better and learn more about it,” she said. “You take 18 hours of classes over three days and then sit for an exam. The rice sommelier exam in Korea was introduced for the first time this year. I originally planned to apply for the first cohort, but I couldn’t because of my radio work. I asked them to be sure to contact me for the second cohort, so I enrolled.” Kim already holds certifications in recreation, acting instruction, life insurance and property insurance, among others.

During a break, Kim Shin-young chatted with her fellow students, creating a warm, friendly atmosphere. Referring to them as her “fellow students,” she said, “One person has a rice sommelier certification from Japan. Another is well-known in the unrefined rice wine industry. There’s also someone who makes Andong Soju. The others are in the business, but I joined because I love rice.”

After hearing this, Code Kunst said, “Your intentions are the purest, unnie. The others are in it for commercial reasons.” Kim Shin-young emphasized, “I’m the only one who just loves rice.” Jun Hyun-moo agreed, saying, “She’s the only one who isn’t approaching it as a business. She’s the purest.”

After eating, with the exam ahead of her, Kim Shin-young nervously looked over her book. “I didn’t get to review much. Work ended at midnight, so I studied until 4:30 a.m.,” she said, looking tense. Kim completed the written exam without a problem, but her confidence had waned. Next came the practical exam, in which candidates evaluated other rice varieties against a reference rice. Jun Hyun-moo marveled, “You’ll end up disliking even the rice you used to like,” but Kim made everyone laugh by replying, “No. It’s different when you look at it. You develop an eye for rice, so you eat more of it.” Kim passed. She proudly brought her certification to the studio and received applause.

Meanwhile, 'I Live Alone' has faced suspicions of staging, with the show revealing Jun Hyun-moo’s trip to Kazakhstan and actor Kim Min’s life in the wilderness. Against this backdrop, a preview announcing that Kim Shin-young would take on the rice sommelier certification challenge prompted suspicions that it was a contrived setup for the show.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.