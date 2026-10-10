Seo Jang-hoon Admits He Owns Three Buildings; Says “A Few Out of 100 Believe” the 2 Trillion Won Wealth Rumor

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yuna] Broadcaster Seo Jang-hoon revealed that he owns three buildings and personally addressed the widely circulating rumor that his wealth amounts to 2 trillion won, drawing attention.

The basketball career of “national treasure-level center” Seo Jang-hoon was explored on the SBS Friday variety show “Whatever You Wish - The Secretary Team,” which aired on the 9th. He had predicted that the men’s national basketball team would win gold at the 2026 Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games.

That day, the production team asked, “Is there anything about Seo Jang-hoon that you envy?” Lee Seo-jin replied, “His wealth,” prompting laughter.

When Kim Kwang-kyu met Seo Jang-hoon, he asked, “Isn’t your wealth in the hundreds of billions of won?” Seo retorted, “Where would I get hundreds of billions of won?” Lee Seo-jin then asked curiously, “Why did you put the building up for sale?”

When Kim Kwang-kyu asked, “How many buildings do you have?” Seo Jang-hoon replied, “Three buildings. It comes with its own difficulties.”

Seo Jang-hoon went on to address the rumor that he was worth 2 trillion won: “Kim Hee-chul is always saying on ‘Knowing Bros,’ ‘This guy has several hundred billion won,’ so it ended up becoming 2 trillion. About five or six people out of 100 believe the rumor that I’m worth 2 trillion. But what on earth could I possibly do to earn 2 trillion won?”

Lee Seo-jin then said, “How many people in our country have at least 50 billion won? They say there are about 5,000.” Kim Kwang-kyu replied, “Then wouldn’t Seo Jang-hoon be included?” Lee Seo-jin answered, “That’s possible.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.