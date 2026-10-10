Lee Joo-seung unveils new Seongsu home: “First time in a home this spacious; borrowed 70% and ended up broke” (“I Live Alone”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Lee Joo-seung of “I Live Alone” showed off his more spacious new home.

The MBC variety show “I Live Alone,” which aired on the 9th, featured Lee Joo-seung after he moved into his new home.

Lee Joo-seung, whose hobby is woodworking, headed to his new place carrying a bookshelf he had made himself. It was a spacious new home. “I used to live in North Seongsu, but this time I moved to northwest Seongsu. I moved a little farther west, and it’s about 3 km from my previous home. I figured I’d be spending a lot of time at home while working as a writer and director, so I decided to invest everything in my home,” Lee said.

Lee Joo-seung’s new home was a neat space, with its generous size and white-and-wood-toned interior standing out. His two-room home had become a three-room home, and it even had a separate workspace. “I wanted to have a separate workspace. I want to make writing my main profession,” he said. “This is the first time I’ve moved into such a spacious home while living alone. I planned to unpack on the first day and go to bed, but I liked it so much that it felt like a waste to sleep. I think I stayed up all night. So now my bank account is empty. I took out a loan for at least 70% of the cost. It was a stretch, but I got a lot of help from people around me,” he said happily.

The “I Live Alone” cast also generously gave Lee Joo-seung home appliances to celebrate his move. Jeon Hyun-moo drew particular attention by giving him a washing machine and a dryer. “I asked Joo-seung if there was anything he needed, and he sent me a link. He’d sent me a link to a cheap washing machine and dryer. Seeing that, I sent him products from a major company,” Jeon said.

Lee Joo-seung, who said he had moved in two weeks earlier, invited Chun Woo-hee over for a housewarming. “We never run out of things to talk about. When we get onto some offbeat topic, we lose track of time,” he said, showing off his 13-year friendship with Chun. As expected, the two got engrossed in talking about space and lost themselves in their own little world.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.