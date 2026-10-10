Oh Jong-hyuk reveals shocking reason his skin was damaged: “Swallowed a pill the wrong way, causing an esophageal ulcer and blisters all over the body” (‘Touch Me’)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Woo-joo] On ‘Touch Me,’ Oh Jong-hyuk revealed the shocking reason he developed skin problems.

On the 9th, Oh Jong-hyuk opened up about his skin concerns on Channel A’s ‘Beauty Clinic Touch Me.’

Oh Jong-hyuk, who has been concerned about acne scars, said, “You may not believe me, but I originally had really good skin. Until I debuted in my second year of high school, my skin was like a baby’s.”

There was a shocking reason Oh Jong-hyuk’s skin suddenly got much worse. He said, “I got a pimple on the tip of my nose. Since it was just one pill, I thought of it like cold medicine, swallowed it with a sip of water, and lay down. The antibiotic was so strong that it stuck to my esophagus. With the pill lodged there, I couldn’t eat or drink water, and I was in so much pain that I fainted. Only then did I get an endoscopy at the hospital, and they found an esophageal ulcer. While they were treating the hole, small blisters starting above my navel spread over my upper body. My skin type changed, and I started getting tiny bumps and pustular acne, which left scars on my face.”

Oh Jong-hyuk kept eating bread while getting his makeup done. “I eat it because it’s high in calories. My basal metabolic rate is four times that of an average person,” he said. “They say you lose muscle if you don’t take in enough calories. A bowl of rice and a small bag of bread have about the same number of calories, but you can eat bread quickly, right? It saves a lot of time.” However, the doctor pointed out, “Eating bread makes your skin worse.”

He reportedly visited all kinds of dermatology clinics and sought treatment after the incident, but nothing worked. Oh Jong-hyuk said, “I even went to a place with a sign that said, ‘Where Im Chang-jung got his skin fixed.’ I think it was inevitable that the public would comment on my skin. But recently my child asked why I had taken off my makeup and said I looked better with it on. That hurt. It made me think that even children must think my skin looks bad.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.