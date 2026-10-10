Choo Shin-soo finally buys a gun in the U.S.: “Signs of an outsider’s entry into a 5,500-pyeong mansion”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Ha Won-mi, the wife of baseball player Choo Shin-soo, recalled a frightening experience.

On the 9th, a Shorts video with the headline above was posted on Ha Won-mi’s YouTube channel.

Ha Won-mi, who was dining out with her two sons, recalled the frightening experience: “Dad had gone to an away game, and that was around the time Moobin started driving. Since Dad wasn’t there, we thought, ‘Should we get hamburgers at night, just the three of us?’ That’s how it happened. We came back with food in the middle of the night, and there’s a door in the guest room on the second floor that leads outside. But there were footprints on the stairs, even though nobody had gone there.”

Ha Won-mi said, “Our house is so big that if someone hid in it, we wouldn’t know where they were. So we were terrified and all came into my room and locked the door. After locking the door, my sons took turns standing guard with bats.” She added, “The dogs gathered in my room too and stayed there all night.”

It turned out to have been a mix-up involving a repairman. Ha Won-mi said, “Later, I found out that the repairman had put on his shoes and gone to get a ladder. It was really scary.” She added, “When Dad found out about it, he bought a gun right away.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.