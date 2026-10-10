Kim Mi-ryeo: “I drank only water for a week because I was broke; I had only enough for my gosiwon fee, but couldn’t even work part-time”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Comedian Kim Mi-ryeo said she had gone through financial hardship.

Recently, a video titled “You’ve lost a friend who would buy you meals for life; Kim Mi-ryeo says the friend who didn’t pay her back was the one who lost out” was posted on the YouTube channel “Kim Mi-ryeo & Lee Gyeong-bun’s Whatever Will Be, Will Be.”

Asked to choose between “a high salary despite work that doesn’t suit you and frequent overtime” and “a lower salary but work you enjoy and guaranteed on-time departures,” Kim Mi-ryeo chose the former, while Lee Gyeong-bun chose the latter. Lee said, “I wondered whether I could have done it if I’d been a comedian in my 20s with work that didn’t suit me and frequent overtime. I don’t think I could have put up with work that didn’t suit me. If I’d been 20, I would have had even more energy, so I definitely wouldn’t have lasted three years.”

Kim Mi-ryeo clicked her tongue and said, “That’s because you’ve got it too good.” But Lee Gyeong-bun said, “No. Do you think you could handle work that doesn’t suit you and frequent overtime? You’d disappear without a trace. The Kim Mi-ryeo of her 20s would have done that.”

Kim Mi-ryeo countered, “No. I even won an award for doing a good job at my part-time job. It was a beer hall, and I had so many regular customers,” adding, “In my 20s, I had the stamina to work overtime.”

Kim Mi-ryeo continued, “I came to Seoul of my own accord to pursue music, but I had no money—only enough for my gosiwon fee. I drank only water for a week. I had no money. Back then, I couldn’t work part-time at a beer hall until after my birthday. There was a beer hall I’d set my sights on, and I had to have had my birthday to work there. But my birthday was still a week away, so I drank only water, slept, and lay under the desk in the gosiwon with my legs stretched out.”

Lee Gyeong-bun clicked her tongue and said, “That was reckless. You should have taken at least 300,000 won with you.” Kim Mi-ryeo said, “It was my second time running away from home. I took some money the first time, but the second time my dad was angry and told me to get out right away. So I came with nothing, just to prove a point.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.