“Is she really aging in reverse at lightning speed?” 42-year-old Shin Min-a’s face looks different in Paris... She “proves her beauty” with an extreme close-up selfie

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Shin Min-a drew attention by showing off her unchanged beauty in an extreme close-up selfie.

A fashion magazine account recently shared images of Shin Min-a, an ambassador for global brand L, attending the 2027 S/S collection show in Paris, France.

In the video, Shin Min-a gave an interview wearing a leather jacket with black-and-white color blocking. While she showed off her signature lovely charm, some netizens reacted in various ways to her face in the video. Comments mentioning Shin Min-a’s age—42 this year—also poured in.

Shin Min-a later shared an extreme close-up selfie on her social media, showing another side of her charm. In the photo, she gazes at the camera with a soulful look and a lovely smile. Even in the close-up, her smooth skin and well-defined features stood out, drawing admiration.

Fans who saw the photo left comments such as, “She still looks like she did in ‘Gumiho,’” “The camera must have been acting up in the Paris photos,” “Considering her age, she really does look young,” and “She really is aging in reverse at lightning speed!”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.