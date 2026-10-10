Lee Mi-sook bluntly calls out production crew: “First you go looking for the ad fee—what a jerk”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yuna] Actress Lee Mi-sook showed unusual loyalty when the issue of an advertising fee came up during a YouTube shoot, offering to cover the cost herself.

On the 9th, a video titled “In Search of Her First Love (?)—Two Sisters’ Nostalgic Trip to Sinheung Market” was posted on Lee Mi-sook’s YouTube channel. That day, she spent a leisurely time at Seoul’s Sinheung Market with her younger sibling.

As they continued looking around the market, Lee Mi-sook mentioned a café run by the stylist she had worked with for a long time and suggested stopping by. She said, “Let’s go grab a coffee at my stylist’s café.”

The production crew then joked that they had not received an advertising fee, noting that there was no separate sponsorship agreement. Without hesitation, Lee Mi-sook replied, “I’ll pay. How much?” making clear she would cover the cost herself.

Lee Mi-sook then jokingly chided the crew, saying, “The stylist helps us out a lot here, and you’re looking for an ad fee? What a jerk.”

Lee Mi-sook later visited the café with the production crew and warmly greeted the stylist. Her thoughtfulness toward staff she had worked closely with for a long time, even during filming, added to the heartwarming mood.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.