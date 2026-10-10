Lee Tae-sung reveals to Kim Yo-han: “I drank a lot with ♥ Oh Yeon-hee... lots of kissing scenes, too”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Lee Tae-sung revealed that he was close to Oh Yeon-hee, Kim Yo-han’s girlfriend, and had often had drinks with her.

On Channel A’s “Men’s Life These Days: Groom’s Class 2,” which aired on the 9th, former volleyball player Kim Yo-han and actor Oh Yeon-hee shared their even sweeter daily life after becoming a real-life couple.

In an interview that day, the two introduced themselves as “Yeon-hee’s boyfriend, Kim Yo-han” and “Yo-han oppa’s girlfriend, Oh Yeon-hee,” announcing that they were officially a couple. Oh Yeon-hee then shyly confessed, “Since we started dating, (Yo-han) oppa has become even more playful and affectionate.” The two then set off on a proper date, holding hands tightly.

Meanwhile, actor Lee Tae-sung, watching the VCR in the studio, caught everyone’s attention by revealing his connection with her: “Actually, I know Yeon-hee. We’ve had a lot to drink together.” Kim Yo-han was surprised, asking, “She said she couldn’t drink, but she does?” Lee Tae-sung replied, “She seemed to hold her liquor better than anyone,” and explained, “Actually, we filmed a drama together this summer.”

Hearing this, Kim Yo-han grew jealous and said, “Most of Yeon-hee’s roles seem to have kissing scenes in them.” Lee Tae-sung added fuel to the fire by saying, “There was a pretty steamy scene this time.” But he quickly clarified, “I wasn’t her kissing-scene partner,” and Kim Yo-han was reassured, saying, “Then I can be friends with you.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.