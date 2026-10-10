Seo Jang-hoon says, “I hate going to the bathroom” because of his obsession with cleanliness... He doesn’t even eat during filming

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Seo Jang-hoon revealed his unusually fastidious nature and his one-meal-a-day routine.

He eats just one meal a day at home because he dislikes getting sleepy during filming, let alone going back and forth to the bathroom.

Seo Jang-hoon appeared on SBS’s “Whatever You Need, Secretary Team,” which aired on the 9th, and set off on a long-distance work trip to Gangneung with Lee Seo-jin and Kim Kwang-kyu.

That day, Seo Jang-hoon’s manager briefed the other two on things to watch out for during the trip. What he singled out as an “emergency” was Seo needing to find a bathroom during the long drive.

The manager said Seo rarely uses the bathroom away from home and asked them to find a clean one. He added that Seo also tends not to eat out, taking bathroom visits and filming into consideration.

Later, Seo Jang-hoon got into the car driven by Kim Kwang-kyu and headed for Gangneung, where he spoke about his eating habits. He said he doesn’t eat much while filming and, since he eats at home, ends up having just one meal a day.

Seo said, “There are a lot of shows where you just watch things, and if I keep watching after eating, I get sleepy,” citing post-meal drowsiness as the reason. He added, “I don’t like going back and forth to the bathroom, either.”

His fastidiousness was also apparent in his bag on set. The heavy bag caught people’s attention when they spotted hand sanitizer inside.

The manager’s requests weren’t limited to bathroom stops. He said, “Please watch out for tree branches, since he’s tall,” and added, “When he’s feeling down, show him cute videos of puppies or babies.”

Lee Seo-jin responded bluntly, “Do you like babies? You crazy [expletive],” drawing laughs. Kim Kwang-kyu, on the other hand, said, “I just happened to film a baby video,” hinting that he would provide personalized care.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.