Seo Dong-ju spent a year clubbing and going to pool parties after her divorce... “I got drunk and partied until sunrise”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Seo Dong-ju opened up about how, after her divorce, she belatedly discovered the fun of drinking and clubbing.

She said that after her Friday classes ended, she would fly to Las Vegas, enjoy the weekend, return early Monday morning, and attend class again.

On the 9th, a video titled “Avoidance Is This Dangerous | How Are You All? EP.08” was released on the YouTube channel STUDIO OMG.

That day, Seo Dong-ju recalled the time she focused on her studies, saying, “I put off having fun a lot. When I was a student, I thought studying was what I should be doing, so I couldn’t go out when everyone else went to clubs and had fun.”

Her divorce was the turning point. Seo Dong-ju said, “I was single again after my divorce, right? Suddenly, I really wanted to have fun,” adding, “That was the first time I drank alcohol. Imagine having your first drink after turning 30. It’s a whole new world.”

The alcohol and nightlife she discovered later in life felt like a new source of fun. “I wanted to drink more, get drunk with my friends and party until sunrise. I had so much fun that I did it for a year—when I was already so old,” she said, explaining, “I partied like that for a year, from age 32 to 33.”

She also had an unusual way of spending her weekends. Seo Dong-ju, who was attending school at the time, said that after her Friday classes ended, she would fly to Las Vegas.

“I’d go to pool parties, enjoy the clubs and have fun, then take a flight back early Monday morning. After that, I went to class,” she said. In other words, she would enjoy the nightlife over the weekend, return, and go straight back to her studies.

Looking back on that time, Seo Dong-ju added, “I had a really hard time because I started partying late in life, when I shouldn’t have been doing that.”

Meanwhile, Seo Dong-ju married a Korean-American man in 2008, but they divorced in 2014. The divorce was not made public until 2018. She later remarried in June 2025, to someone in the entertainment industry who is four years younger than her.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.