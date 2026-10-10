Jeon Hyun-moo Draws a Line Amid ‘Hyunmoo’s Pick’ Rumors: “I Dream of Fresh Pairings; I Have No Inner Circle”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jeon Hyun-moo explained that he had not personally recruited Lee Joon, responding to a question about whether Lee’s joining ‘This Is Hyunmoo Road’ was a ‘Hyunmoo pick.’

He said he only makes recommendations about who should appear, adding, “I dream of fresh pairings. I have no inner circle,” and sharing his personal broadcasting philosophy.

The 15th episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN) and Kstar’s ‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,’ which aired on Friday the 9th, featured a ‘This Is Ulsan Road’ special that carried on the vibe of ‘This Is Hyunmoo Road,’ recently launched by Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon.

The three explored everything from a long-standing pork gukbap restaurant serving as the hidden ‘soul food’ of shipyard workers, to a popular dumpling restaurant run by ethnic Chinese that has been around since 1976, and a braised pollack spot frequented by postal workers and steeped in 20 years of history and expertise—serving up useful information and plenty of laughs.

Jeon Hyun-moo arrived in Ulsan that day and confidently declared, “Today’s special is ‘This Is Ulsan Road.’” The two headed out for their first meal, pork gukbap, and, after tasting thin, tender slices of boiled pork and the rich, hearty soup, exclaimed, “A taste from a different genre!”

Next, the two met their ‘food buddy,’ Lee Joon, and headed to a dumpling restaurant with an astonishing 150-year history. Before the food arrived, KwakTube pointedly asked Jeon Hyun-moo and Lee Joon, “How did you two end up paired together? ‘Hyunmoo Road’ must be Hyunmoo’s pick, right?”

Lee Joon was surprised and asked, “Does Hyun-moo hyung do the recruiting?” Jeon Hyun-moo clarified, “I don’t recruit people myself. I just make recommendations, like saying, ‘This person might be good.’” He went on to explain his broadcasting philosophy: “I dream of fresh pairings. That’s why it’s ‘No Line.’ I don’t have an inner circle.”

A little later, the restaurant’s signature dishes—steamed dumplings, fried dumplings, and five-spice braised pork—were served. KwakTube raved about the fried dumplings, saying, “It felt like Cooking Master Boy was soaring through a cartoon.” Lee Joon gave them a thumbs-up too, calling them “a taste you couldn’t find anywhere else in the world.” Caught up in the excitement, Jeon Hyun-moo treated the restaurant’s diners to a surprise ‘Golden Bell,’ turning the place into a festive scene.

The three then visited a braised pollack restaurant known as a favorite among postal workers. They reacted with amazement and tucked into the spicy, boldly seasoned dish, which carried 20 years of history and expertise. Then KwakTube suddenly asked Lee Joon, who was born in 1988, “Have you ever thought about getting married?” Lee answered candidly, “If it happens, it happens; if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’m neither open nor closed to the idea.” He also shared his views on relationships: “I don’t want to fight, feel hurt, or make someone else feel hurt.” Jeon Hyun-moo wholeheartedly agreed, saying, “I feel exactly the same way. I like someone who can respect each person’s life.” Married man KwakTube tried to make his case alone, saying, “But love is a thing, after all.” Lee Joon, however, offered some life advice: “Jun-bin, you have to live for yourself. You can’t rely on other people.” His words turned the exchange into a gloriously chaotic mess.

Toward the end of the meal, KwakTube asked when ‘This Is Hyunmoo Road’ airs. Jeon Hyun-moo slipped in a quick plug: “Sunday at 10:30 p.m.” Lee Joon joined in, saying, “Just watch it and then go straight to bed,” and Jeon wrapped up the food trip by calling it “a healing program you can drift off to while watching.” A preview released right afterward showed Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube setting off on a new food-trip adventure to Gyeongju, the ‘ancient capital of a thousand years,’ sending anticipation soaring.

‘Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4’ airs every Friday at 9:10 p.m. on MBN and Kstar.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.