Lee Joon worked even as he was being taken to the hospital, but had “0 won left”... “All the money I earned was gone”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Joon revealed that even during his MBLAQ days, when he was so busy he had to be taken to the hospital, it was difficult to save money.

He spoke about his family’s difficult financial circumstances at the time, saying, “Whatever I earned would go straight back out.”

On the 9th, Lee Joon appeared on MBN and Kstar’s “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” where he visited popular restaurants in Ulsan with Jeon Hyun-moo and KwakTube and talked about his past activities and spending habits.

Lee Joon said that during his time with MBLAQ, he juggled variety shows, dramas, and his activities as a singer. He also filmed movies and hosted music shows, working without a break.

He recalled the grueling schedule, saying, “Idols practically film while passing out,” and “I was taken to the hospital and kept collapsing.” He added, “What I remember most from that time is that I couldn’t walk by myself,” describing how difficult it was even to keep himself steady.

Jeon Hyun-moo asked whether he hadn’t made a lot of money, given how busy he was. But Lee Joon gave an unexpected answer, saying, “That wasn’t the case.”

Lee Joon explained, “Back then, my family was going through a difficult time. All the money I earned went out the door. Whatever I earned would go straight back out.” He said that even while earning money from juggling several activities, he had no room to save.

Jeon Hyun-moo sympathized with Lee Joon’s frugal lifestyle, saying, “That’s why you developed the habit of saving back then.”

The conversation turned to Lee Joon’s unusual towel habit. When Jeon Hyun-moo said, “I heard you use one towel for ten days,” Lee Joon laid out his reasoning, saying, “You have to think about it carefully.”

He explained, “I use one after I shower. I don’t really end up using it to dry my hands or face.” He then amused them by adding, “It’s not good to be too clean,” and, “Once it dries, isn’t it basically a new towel?”

Lee Joon experienced working in Hollywood through his role in the film “Ninja Assassin,” then went on to pursue both singing and acting as a member of MBLAQ. Jeon Hyun-moo mentioned his career, saying, “When you go abroad, people recognize Lee Joon from ‘Ninja Assassin.’”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.